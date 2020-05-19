'Reasonable prospects' that Comair can be saved, say rescue practitioners

Comair's business rescue practitioners believe there are reasonable prospects for the airline to be saved.

One of the practitioners, Shaun Collyer, said this on Monday as he and fellow practitioner Richard Ferguson held the first formal meetings with creditors and employees after the company entered business rescue on May 5.

Collyer said he based his statement on several facts:

Comair's assets exceed its liabilities;

the airline is a critical infrastructure asset for SA; and

it is competitively well-placed, enjoying a 39% market share for domestic travel.

The company also enjoys significant goodwill and a long-standing reputation in the travel community and with the public and customers, he added.