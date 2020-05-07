Saffers think post-pandemic with eye on property market

“Another innovation, which is quickly catching on and well received by the marketplace, is the Pam Golding Properties iShow offering, which enables us to showcase our properties online via video viewings and virtual show days using Facebook watch party functionality.

“Consequently, with the aid of modern technology, utilising digital capabilities and communications across various platforms, we are seeing savvy sellers and buyers using available time wisely to research the marketplace and consult with our agents to ensure that their properties are pegged at realistic, market-related prices in the current market.”

They are also using their time to research the market, browse neighbourhoods and properties for sale to move forward with purchase decisions as soon as they are able to physically view their preferred choices.

Golding said the group had also seen an increase in requests for valuations from homeowners looking to sell for a “variety of reasons”.

“As far as where the market will be post this crisis is difficult to predict, but the hope is that there will be pent-up demand from transactions that were already in progress as well as from savvy buyers capitalising on low interest rates and value-for-money property acquisitions.

“It is also probable that there will be financial distress post-lockdown, and this could give rise to a variety of situations, including the repricing of certain markets, altered supply and demand scenarios in different areas and suburbs around the country, and added to this the likelihood of a completely different way of viewing properties and transacting online.”

Samuel Seeff, chairperson of Seeff Property, believes “the emergence phase” from lockdown will be characterised by pent-up demand in the residential market.