SA's auto industry ambitions under huge threat from coronavirus

Scant response

Mabasa said Naamsa has asked the government to relax the minimum plant production capacity threshold of 50,000 cars a year needed for the investment incentive as car makers believe it's too stringent given the fallout from the crisis.

As part of a series of requests on behalf of the industry, Naamsa has also asked the government to use 2019 production numbers and targets for 2020's vehicle assembly allowance, as output is likely to take a major hit this year.

The sector had some relief with the easing of the country's lockdown on May 1 as it allowed auto manufacturers to return to 50% capacity. But it has had scant response from the government to its calls for specific financial help, besides requests for more information.

The department of trade & industry did not respond to requests for comment.

Most of SA's car makers referred Reuters to Naamsa for comment.

Naamsa represents 41 firms — including BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen — which make some 600,000 vehicles a year in SA and export about 65% of them.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa said it was not possible to predict the impact of Covid-19 on the 2035 industry targets.

“We have constructive relationships with our key stakeholders in suppliers and the government, and are confident that we will be able to find solutions to maintain the competitiveness of the automotive manufacturing sector,” its corporate affairs manager, Thato Mntambo, told Reuters.