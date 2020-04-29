Remdesivir improves symptoms in Covid-19 patients treated early, study finds

Gilead Sciences' experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve symptoms in Covid-19 patients who were given the drug early, rather than among those who were treated later, the company said.

The closely watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks and on Wednesday broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also jumped 9%.

In Gilead's study, 62% of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49% of patients who were treated late, the company said.