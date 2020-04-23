Four in 10 businesses ‘lack funds to survive’

PREMIUM

SA’s companies are facing an unprecedented battle for survival during the coronavirus crisis that has prompted the virtual closure of the economy.



About 42% of formal sector businesses surveyed by Stats SA said they feared they did not have the financial resources to stay open through the crisis, while the vast majority, more than 85%, have seen their turnover take a hit during the lockdown, which is in its fourth week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.