Four in 10 businesses ‘lack funds to survive’
SA’s companies are facing an unprecedented battle for survival during the coronavirus crisis that has prompted the virtual closure of the economy.
About 42% of formal sector businesses surveyed by Stats SA said they feared they did not have the financial resources to stay open through the crisis, while the vast majority, more than 85%, have seen their turnover take a hit during the lockdown, which is in its fourth week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.