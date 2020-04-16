Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber swings into action to avert humanitarian crisis

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has swung into action in a bid to avert a serious humanitarian crisis. SA is one of the latest countries faced with a potentially devastating Covid-19 infection. Covid-19 (also known as the coronavirus) has affected many countries all over the world. The first reported cases emanated from Wuhan, China and quickly spread to all six of the seven habitable continents.

As soon as the first cases were reported in the country, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber was on high alert. This is due to the effect the virus has had on the health and wellbeing of communities, and economies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, declared the Covid-19 pandemic a national disaster and then announced a 21-day lockdown. The lockdown has since een extended until the end of April.

Soon thereafter, chaired by its president, Dr Andrew Muir, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber set up an internal joint operations committee (JOC) with its board members and participating businesses. The committee's objective is to coordinate the business response to the crisis.

If the trend in other countries is anything to go by, then it is expected that 60% of the Nelson Mandela Bay population of over 1.3-million will be infected. It must be noted that the Nelson Mandela Bay region would be a catchment area for the surrounding towns, including the Sarah Baartman area.