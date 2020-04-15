Relief as repo rate cut, but fears over SA's economy remain

The South African Reserve Bank slashed the repo rate by one full percentage point to 4.25% — the latest financial intervention to alleviate pressure on consumers and keep the economy going.

The cut — the second in less than a month — brings the interest rate to the lowest point in history as global financial players pare back lending rates to offset the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But experts said the bank’s forecast that the GDP would contract by 6.1% — effectively shaving as much as R400bn from the fiscus — was a gracious and conservative estimate.

“We are in for something really bad here. That is too conservative — the economy will contract by more than that. The last time we saw something like this was in 1929,” said economist Dawie Roodt.

SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a statement that the shift in monetary policy was aimed at improving the resilience of households and business as forced closures — part of the national lockdown expected to last at least 35 days — begin to pinch.