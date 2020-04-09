Zoom sued for not disclosing privacy, security flaws

Zoom Video Communications Inc was slapped with a lawsuit by one of its shareholders on Tuesday, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose its service was not end-to-end encrypted.

Shareholder Michael Drieu claimed in a court filing that a string of recent media reports highlighting the privacy flaws in Zoom’s application had led to the company’s stock plummeting.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan last week apologised to users, saying the company had fallen short of the community’s privacy and security expectations, and was taking steps to fix the issues. — Reuters