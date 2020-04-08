BMW SA plans to lock down plant until end of April

BMW SA has announced that it will only reopen its Rosslyn vehicle plant after April 30, beyond the scheduled April 16 lifting of SA's compulsory lockdown period.

This was due to the ongoing weakness in the global car market

“Having reassessed the current situation, we continue in active engagement with our labour partners and other relevant stakeholders as the situation unfolds but as a company and as a community, operating in unprecedented circumstances, our first concern is for the health and welfare of our associates, as well as the continued success of our operations after the crisis,” said Alex Parker, manager: business communications at the BMW plant in Rosslyn.