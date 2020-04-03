Woodlands Dairy cream of the crop

Woodlands Dairy was the cat that walked away with all the cream at the recent South African Dairy Championship, the biggest dairy competition of its kind in the world.

This year the competition attracted a record number of entries and the Humansdorp company’s First Choice took top honours in six categories, Woodlands Dairy marketing and sales general manager Thinus Pretorius said on Thursday.

A whopping 975 products by 74 manufacturers in more than 100 classes were entered into the competition which was exceptional news for the dairy industry, still hampered by challenges such as the continuing drought and now also the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Pretorius said the championship was an excellent opportunity for producers across the country to compete.

“This year’s competition was extremely competitive and marked by a high level of quality and innovation, indicating growth in this sector as well as product development.

“The championship has become the benchmark for manufacturers to measure themselves against others in the industry.”

Woodlands Dairy butter and yoghurt had both risen to the occasion, he said.

“Our First Choice Unsalted Butter Full Cream and our flavoured yoghurt [peach apricot flavoured smooth yoghurt] were awarded the Qualité Mark of Excellence.

“We’re over the moon with being awarded in this regard. The Qualité Mark is a symbol of outstanding quality for dairy products and is only awarded to local dairy champions.

“A very limited number of products obtain this prestigious award and are then allowed to display the distinctive logo on their products for the following year.

“All the reputable retailers in SA support the Qualité Award and have given their support to increase consumer awareness.”

Woodlands Dairy also won first place for its First Choice Mild Cheddar (maximum age four months), Full Cream Maas, UHT Full Cream Milk and Medium Fat Flavoured Milk (pasteurised, sterilised or UHT).

UHT is ultra-high temperature technology used to sterilise the milk.

First Choice took second place in the full and medium fat modified butter as well as vanilla custard (UHT, pasteurised or fresh) categories.

It finished in third place in the salted butter and matured cheddar (matured six to nine months) categories.

Pretorius said the company was delighted with the results and thanked all the members of the Woodlands Dairy team and their partners.