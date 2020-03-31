Cosatu pushes for rental holiday to help save Edcon

PREMIUM

Trade union federation Cosatu wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to pressure landlords to provide a rental holiday for Edcon in a bid to save the retailer.



The PIC put up R1.2bn in cash, using Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) funds, to save Edcon at the end of 2018, reportedly at the strong urging of Cosatu. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.