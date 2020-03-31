Cosatu pushes for rental holiday to help save Edcon
Trade union federation Cosatu wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to pressure landlords to provide a rental holiday for Edcon in a bid to save the retailer.
The PIC put up R1.2bn in cash, using Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) funds, to save Edcon at the end of 2018, reportedly at the strong urging of Cosatu. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.