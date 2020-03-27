Public service unions divided over planned wage strike

The unions included the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw).

The Public Servants’ Association of SA (PSA), the country’s second-largest public service union, said it was not in favour of a strike and wanted the matter resolved through the courts, if need be.

On Wednesday, the Nehawu leadership convened an urgent special meeting of its national executive committee to discuss a way forward.

This followed a stakeholder meeting held by the bargaining council earlier on Wednesday, “in which government demonstrated vividly that it is not prepared to honour the [multiyear wage] agreement”, Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said.

“At the council meeting the employer proposed that workers fund the last leg of the increment through pay progression and capped leave,” he said.

Saphetha described Nehawu as a caring union that understood the dangers posed by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, confirmed in more than 700 people in SA.

As such, it has taken a decision to postpone the planned national day of action to a date to be confirmed soon.

“During the lockdown, the [Nehawu] leadership shall explore all possible avenues at their disposal, particularly if the agreement is not implemented as it is by April 1 2020, and shall use the union’s internal forms of communication with its members on the developments if any.”

Nupsaw general secretary Success Mataitsane said it still rejected the 0% increase tabled by public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu at the PSCBC.

He said while the strike had been suspended, the action would still be considered when the lockdown is lifted.

PSA assistant GM Reuben Maleka said its lawyers would send a letter of demand to Mchunu, requiring him to make an undertaking that “he will implement the salary adjustments come April 1”.

“We are not going to down tools as the PSA, even when the lockdown has been lifted, because this matter requires us to litigate.

“If the minister fails to increase our salaries, we will approach the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

“If the outcome is not in our favour, we will then approach the courts,” Maleka said.

Denosa, which previously said it was willing to down tools if the government showed “disdain” towards workers by not honouring the wage agreement, seems to have had a change of heart.

Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi said embarking on a strike was now not their “primary objective and intention”, adding, “It will be premature to accuse the government of not honouring the wage agreement ... let’s wait for April 1.

“We will take the government to the CCMA if it doesn’t enforce the wage agreement.

“If the CCMA outcome is not in our favour, we will approach our members and see if they are ready to down tools.”

Mchunu, who could not be reached for comment, has said they did not want to speculate about what would happen on April 1 as the matter is “too sensitive and serious for speculation”.

At the first meeting of the bargaining council since the February budget, detailed plans to cut the wage bill by R160bn over three years were announced. — BusinessLIVE

A