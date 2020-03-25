Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Eskom does not expect coal supply to be affected by the 21-day national lockdown, the monopoly power utility confirmed on Tuesday.

“Provision and production of electricity is an essential service according to the law, and those critical elements in the value chain are indeed critical services themselves, and includes people who produce coal in the mines and the people who transport it,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

The lockdown will commence at midnight on Thursday.

Only those providing essential services will be exempted from the lockdown.

According to Ramaphosa’s announcement, this includes those involved in the maintenance of power and water services.

However, a full list of essential personnel is yet to be published.