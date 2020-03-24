Ford suspending production at Struandale, Silverton plants
Ford is suspending production at its Struandale engine plant in Port Elizabeth and Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria from Friday because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
It is the second multinational vehicle company to suspend SA operations because of the virus, after similar action at the end of last week by German carmaker BMW...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.