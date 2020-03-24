Ford suspending production at Struandale, Silverton plants

PREMIUM

Ford is suspending production at its Struandale engine plant in Port Elizabeth and Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria from Friday because of the global coronavirus pandemic.



It is the second multinational vehicle company to suspend SA operations because of the virus, after similar action at the end of last week by German carmaker BMW...

