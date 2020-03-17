Top Nelson Mandela Bay recruitment agency at forefront of technology

A Nelson Mandela Bay-based recruitment agency is set to simplify and change the face of the hiring process using video technology.

Headhunters is using the state-of-the-art integrated video technology to recruit employees to shorten the hiring process and allow managers to make a more informed decision about the candidate.

Headhunters MD Michael Tuohy said he was introduced to the video technology when he attended a global recruitment conference in the UK in 2019.

The technology is already widely used with success in the UK and Europe.

“The primary reasons for me deciding to attend this global conference was to ensure that we [Headhunters] remain relevant in the recruitment space, that we keep up to date with the ever-changing technology trends in the recruitment world.

“And to gain significant competitive advantage through strategies superior and different from our competitors,” Tuohy said.

He said the new technology was client-centric in that it offered the client a multidimensional view of shortlisted candidates.

“You are able to view the candidate answering a selection of competence based questions, at the same time you are able to scroll through the candidate’s CV or check any supporting documentation, certifications and reference - all on one screen.”

Tuohy said human interaction was important in the hiring process and said the technology allowed them [recruiter] to conduct five-minute face-to-face video interviews using questions specified by the client.

“We then send the recordings directly to the hiring managers.This allows the manager to make a more informed decision on exactly who to bring in for face-to-face interviews,” Tuohy said.

He said his team was now busy with the onboarding and training process, in conjunction with their UK technology partner and plan to officially launch the new integrated video technology next week Monday.

“There is no doubt that 4IR [Fourth Industrial Revolution] is already affecting the world at large.

“We will continue to experience dramatic changes in the way that we live, work and interact with one another.”

“It is this that underpins my excitement about the launch of the new video engagement technology.

“Especially during a time where business confidence is at a low point and where the recruitment space needs a fresh injection of cutting-edge innovation to enhance and add real value to the hiring managers’ overall recruitment experience,” he said.