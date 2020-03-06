Corona a runaway success for Ab InBev, but virus costs brewer billions

PREMIUM

When China sneezes, the world’s largest brewer catches the flu.



AB InBev lost out on $285m (more than R4.4bn) in sales and $170m (R2.6bn) in earnings in the first two months of this year alone due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, CEO Carlos Brito told investors last week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.