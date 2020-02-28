Game a major contributor to Massmart’s R1.3bn loss

PREMIUM

Game was a major contributor to Walmart-owned Massmart’s R1.3bn loss in 2019, adding to mounting pressure on CEO Mitchell Slape to save the ailing big-box store.



In January, Slape, a Walmart insider of 25 years, along with Game MD Andrew Stein, outlined plans to revive the brand by cutting fresh and frozen food, and music; improve customer service and stock management; and sell more in-demand goods...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.