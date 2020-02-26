How SA billionaire got off the hook for alleged scams

Jilted investors registered criminal claims after sequestration of Joburg businessman

PREMIUM

Multibillionaire businessman Martin Levick — accused of fleecing investors and former friends of more than R700m — appears to have wriggled his way out of criminal charges relating to an alleged faux art deal and fraud scam that spanned the globe.



Levick, previously at the helm of Johannesburg-based investment group Genesis Capital, is accused of pocketing hundreds of millions of rand from people in Israel, London and Australia...

