How SA billionaire got off the hook for alleged scams
Jilted investors registered criminal claims after sequestration of Joburg businessman
Multibillionaire businessman Martin Levick — accused of fleecing investors and former friends of more than R700m — appears to have wriggled his way out of criminal charges relating to an alleged faux art deal and fraud scam that spanned the globe.
Levick, previously at the helm of Johannesburg-based investment group Genesis Capital, is accused of pocketing hundreds of millions of rand from people in Israel, London and Australia...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.