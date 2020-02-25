JSE battered as virus panic mounts

Two days before finance minister Tito Mboweni unveils what could be the most difficult budget in postapartheid SA, local assets were caught in the middle of a global sell-off as the spread of the coronavirus intensified.



Shares on the JSE slumped to their worst day since the outbreak of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, recording losses not seen since the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers...

