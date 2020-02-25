JSE battered as virus panic mounts
Two days before finance minister Tito Mboweni unveils what could be the most difficult budget in postapartheid SA, local assets were caught in the middle of a global sell-off as the spread of the coronavirus intensified.
Shares on the JSE slumped to their worst day since the outbreak of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, recording losses not seen since the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.