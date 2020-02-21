Adcock Ingram feels pain on slack govt demand for ARVs

PREMIUM

Slower than expected government orders for Aids drugs and unreliable water supplies have knocked production at pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram’s SA factories.



The SA pharmaceutical manufacturing sector is grappling with the negative effects on margins of the weak economy, low consumer demand, above-inflation increases in wage and utility costs, and strict government price controls that limit the scope for increasing medicine prices...

