Adcock Ingram feels pain on slack govt demand for ARVs
Slower than expected government orders for Aids drugs and unreliable water supplies have knocked production at pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram’s SA factories.
The SA pharmaceutical manufacturing sector is grappling with the negative effects on margins of the weak economy, low consumer demand, above-inflation increases in wage and utility costs, and strict government price controls that limit the scope for increasing medicine prices...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.