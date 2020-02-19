Volkswagen launches new electric mobility pilot project in SA
Volkswagen South Africa on Wednesday announced that it is launching an e-Golf pilot project that will see six fully electric vehicles being tested by motoring and lifestyle media, selected dealers as well as VW employees in an effort to gain valuable consumer insights into the varying experiences of driving and living with an electric vehicle (EV) in our country.
Through the involvement of chosen dealers in Gauteng and Western Cape, the project also seeks to drive customer awareness and education regarding EVs. As such the e-Golfs will be used as shuttles and courtesy cars for existing VW customers.
“At Volkswagen, we want to democratise electric mobility and that is why the e-Golf pilot project is a key initiative for the brand. With the help of our dealers, we want to get as many South Africans as possible to drive and experience an electric vehicle as this is the future of our brand,” said Mike Glendinning, Sales and Marketing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa.
This innovative project includes charging infrastructure installed in VW's Uitenhage manufacturing plant and as well as the Dealer Training Academy in Centurion, Gauteng.
The e-Golf pilot project is the first step of a three-phase approach that will pave the way for the German marque to include EVs in its future product portfolio in South Africa. The second phase will be expanded to include a fleet of fully electric ID. 3 vehicles from 2021.
The third and final phase will see the first fully electric VW vehicles available for sale to customers in South Africa from 2022.
The e-Golf as well as the ID. 3 will not be available for sale in South Africa and will be used solely for the purposes of ensuring as many South Africans as possible get to experience life with an EV.
Customers who want to be kept informed on Volkswagen's electric mobility journey can sign up on the Volkswagen website.