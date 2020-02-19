Volkswagen launches new electric mobility pilot project in SA

Volkswagen South Africa on Wednesday announced that it is launching an e-Golf pilot project that will see six fully electric vehicles being tested by motoring and lifestyle media, selected dealers as well as VW employees in an effort to gain valuable consumer insights into the varying experiences of driving and living with an electric vehicle (EV) in our country.

Through the involvement of chosen dealers in Gauteng and Western Cape, the project also seeks to drive customer awareness and education regarding EVs. As such the e-Golfs will be used as shuttles and courtesy cars for existing VW customers.

“At Volkswagen, we want to democratise electric mobility and that is why the e-Golf pilot project is a key initiative for the brand. With the help of our dealers, we want to get as many South Africans as possible to drive and experience an electric vehicle as this is the future of our brand,” said Mike Glendinning, Sales and Marketing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa.