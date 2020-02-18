Sovereign risk puts pressure on repo rate, Reserve Bank warns

PREMIUM

SA’s high risk premium is the major driver of a higher repo rate, Reserve Bank head of economic research Chris Loewald told MPs on Tuesday.



Loewald is also a member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which decides the repurchase rate. In January, the MPC decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% and it foresees a second cut late in 2020...

