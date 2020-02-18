Continental rated one of world’s most admired companies

For four consecutive years, Continental has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the world’s most admired companies.

Apple claimed the top spot in the annual ranking of corporate reputation, based on a survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors and analysts.

Continental was recognised for its excellence in key areas such as the quality of its products and management, social responsibility, people management and innovation.

The Hanover-based company was ranked fourth in the motor vehicle parts category, and 113th overall out of 680 companies

Continental Tyre SA MD Shaun Uys said was a great honour to be selected.

“We aim to create a healthy and productive work environment where team members are challenged, are encouraged to be a part of the company's growth, and are empowered to take charge of their personal career journeys while also leading a balanced life outside the office,” he said.

“This culture leads to a more engaged workforce that helps drive innovation, delivers the highest product quality and strives for success at all levels of the business.

“All of these elements are essential for us to remain competitive, and gives us the ability to respond quickly to an ever-changing automotive landscape.

In November, Continental Tyre SA was recognised as a top employer for the third consecutive year by the Top Employers Institute in the Netherlands.

This annual review recognises companies for excellence in employee conditions, nurturing and developing talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and striving to continuously optimise employment practices.