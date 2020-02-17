LEARNING CURVE | UPvisor owner upskilling entrepreneurs, graduates to succeed
After seeing that many SA graduates felt despondent at having to find employment in a tough job market, Kristine Tudhope developed a course to help prepare them for the corporate world, and equip them with entrepreneurial skills.
The 29-year-old now offers training to young professionals and aspiring and established entrepreneurs in Nelson Mandela Bay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.