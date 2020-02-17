LEARNING CURVE | UPvisor owner upskilling entrepreneurs, graduates to succeed

After seeing that many SA graduates felt despondent at having to find employment in a tough job market, Kristine Tudhope developed a course to help prepare them for the corporate world, and equip them with entrepreneurial skills.



The 29-year-old now offers training to young professionals and aspiring and established entrepreneurs in Nelson Mandela Bay...

