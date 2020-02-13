Post Office gives reasons for acting CEO’s suspension
Irregular appointments, conflicts of interest among allegations made by wh istle - blower
The SA Post Office has provided the reasons for the suspension of acting group CEO, Lindiwe Kwele, saying it received a whistle-blower’s report containing serious allegations, including conflicts of interest and irregular extensions of contracts.
Business Day reported earlier this week that Kwele, after just four months in the position, and the head of the supply chain management division, Mothusi Motjale, were placed on suspension with full pay as of December 4. The Post Office confirmed the suspension at the time but would not give reasons for the decision, saying only there was an internal investigation...
