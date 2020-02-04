Bay tank farm wants exemption from new emission standards
The manager of the tank farm in Port Elizabeth harbour has applied for an exemption from the upcoming minimum emission standards deadline and warned that, if it is not granted, the Eastern Cape would suffer fuel shortages.
Astron Energy says there was insufficient time for it to install the vapour recovery unit required for it to comply with the regulations, which are due to come into force on April 1...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.