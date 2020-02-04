Bay tank farm wants exemption from new emission standards

PREMIUM

The manager of the tank farm in Port Elizabeth harbour has applied for an exemption from the upcoming minimum emission standards deadline and warned that, if it is not granted, the Eastern Cape would suffer fuel shortages.



Astron Energy says there was insufficient time for it to install the vapour recovery unit required for it to comply with the regulations, which are due to come into force on April 1...

