SA looking at creating new energy producer outside Eskom, says Mantashe

PREMIUM

The SA government is looking at setting up a new electricity generation business outside Eskom, which could potentially use gas, says mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe.



He also announced at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday that there were no restrictions on companies producing power for internal use. ..

