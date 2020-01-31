Stats show drop in car thefts and hijackings

The Tracker vehicle crime statistics for the period July to December 2019 reveal an 18% decrease in the number of theft and hijackings reported nationally during December, compared with the five previous months.

This trend is consistent year-on-year, with an 18% decrease in December 2018 and a 21% decrease in December 2017. Tracker also reports having reached the milestone of 100,000 vehicle recoveries in January – the company’s total since its inception in 1996.

Recorded from Tracker’s more than 1.1-million installed vehicle base - the largest of its kind in South Africa - the statistics provide insights into vehicle theft and hijacking trends, including the times and days when vehicle crime is most likely to occur.

The Tracker index also records the towns most affected by vehicle crime in all nine provinces.