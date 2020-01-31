MTN takes second tilt at mobile money in SA
SA’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN, has officially relaunched its mobile money service in the country in an effort to replicate the success it has found in other markets.
Yesterday, the operator said it has partnered with financial services firm Ubank on the project. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.