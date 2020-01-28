Components makers, petrol stations sign wage deal

A three-year settlement agreement has been signed at the Motor Industries Bargaining Council between employers and a union, averting a possible strike that could have crippled component companies, petrol stations and car dealerships.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has been in drawn-out talks for months at the council, which is a broader bargaining forum.

The council incorporates component companies and associations such as the Fuel Retailers’ Association of Southern Africa and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

The sectors represent about 306,000 workers with the settlement agreement — effectively a wage deal which expires on August 31 2022 — signed by a majority of the Numsa regions on Friday.

However, RMI has recommended the agreement be backdated to December 1 last year.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the negotiations were tough due to the economic climate.

“But despite this we managed to secure higher wages, in particular for petrol station workers who are the lowest paid in the sector,” he said.

Workers at petrol stations and dealerships will get an 8% increase for the first year and 7% for the second and third years.