Coega to assist in Free State industrial park development

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has signed a service level agreement with the Lejwe Le Putswa Development Agency to start a R69.7m industrial park in the Free State.

The agreement will see the corporation using its expertise in special economic zones to assist the agency in launching the Thabong Industrial Park, along with a driver training programme and the development of a synthetic gas project.

The agency operates in the Lejwe Le Putswa District Municipality — which includes Welkom.

The industrial park hopes to see 19 businesses operating in the informal sector create employment for more than 160 people by improving the quality of their products to become more competitive.

CDC executive manager Bonginkosi Mthembu said he was enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“Coega boasts more than 20 years of experience in the industrial and economic development projects.

“The organisation has sufficient expertise and competent personnel who can assist the agency on projects.

“This is a step taken by both parties towards bringing in investors and enhancing the region’s investment attraction, particularly the Free State.”

Le Putswa Development Agency CEO Bafunani Mnguni said the district municipality wanted to diversify from the shrinking mining and agricultural sectors.

“There needs to be more sectors that are introduced to increase economic development in the area that has seen a high unemployment rate,” Mnguni said.