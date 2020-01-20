LEARNING CURVE | Self-taught East Cape designer making waves

Qoboqobo-born self-taught designer and dressmaker Sanele Filana started her business to make ends meet and pay her university fees.

Little did the The Crown Cafè owner know that she would be making waves with her designs in the Port Elizabeth fashion industry.

Please share some background on yourself and how you started your business

I’m a 24-year-old young woman from Qoboqobo, a small village in the Eastern Cape.

I graduated with an IT diploma at Nelson Mandela University, but I am more passionate about fashion design and the creative arts.

Coming from a very disadvantaged background, in my second year of study I started a business to help make ends meet and pay my varsity fees.

What is your core service?

My business offers bespoke designing services and dressmaking for very special occasions.

What makes your business unique?

I am self-taught and I have lots more to offer as I am also a creative artist.

Outside the fact that I could make clothing from a very young age, I would also like to think I am very good at what I do.

If someone wanted to copy your business model, how would they start?

They would have to shadow me and see how I work on a daily basis.

What are some of the biggest inhibitors your business faced before getting off the ground?

Funding, funding, funding.

My biggest challenge was getting funding, I tried most of the channels people normally go to but I was very unfortunate.

Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?

I would like to share two tips with other budding entrepreneurs.

They should identify exactly what it is that they would like to offer, because if you don’t know what you are doing, you cannot expect people to take you seriously. Stop seeking validation, believe in yourself and what you can do, it starts with you. You are the only person who can truly push yourself and actually make things happen, and remember no-one owes you anything.

What are some of your biggest challenges in day-to-day business operations and your particular industry?

Over the years I’ve struggled so much with day-to-day operations, especially when it comes to sticking to my schedule but I guess it can get really hectic when you are working by yourself and have to get everything done in time.

What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?

I think it was when someone told me to believe in myself and that “when you quit, you fail” and I honestly don’t think I would have made it this far if I gave in every time I felt like quitting.

How do you measure or define success in your business?

Yes financials are important, but for me what I would like to consider as success is the overall growth in clientele and staying current in the market.

What kind of advertising do you do?

I have been focusing more on social media and online advertising but I’m now working on other tactics to spread the word about my business, attract customers and generate sales.