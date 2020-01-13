Passion sees a 'mini miracle' become a successful educare business

PREMIUM

Few people are fortunate enough to make a living from their passion, but Uitenhage entrepreneur Rukeya Dollie’s love for children motivated her to start her own educare business almost six years ago.



Through meticulous planning and support, she has managed to grow her business — Mini Miracles Educare — from a single classroom in 2014 to seven by 2019...

