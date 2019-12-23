LEARNING CURVE | Creating brands is his business

Walmer graphic designer John Dube, 36, has been consistent in building a name for himself as one of the go-to people for branding in Nelson Mandela Bay.



From covering political events to some of the hotspot areas in the metro, Dube has slowly but surely grown his business, Ubuko Solutions, over the last 10 years...

