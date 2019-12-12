SAA: between a rock and a hard place

PREMIUM

The government’s SAA endgame is a leaner state-owned airline with private sector participation: getting there was what tripped it up last week as it scrambled to find a solution to its national carrier conundrum.



The cabinet subcommittee responsible for the matter outlined three options: business rescue, liquidation or restructuring. Business rescue, the eventual choice, was initially resisted...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.