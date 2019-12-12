Retirement after 47 years for record-holding Ford worker

Ford SA’s longest serving employee has retired after walking through the doors of the motor giant 47 years ago to start his first job.

Graham Boswell, 63, retired in September, but his family has kept a close link to the iconic brand.

Boswell began his career at Ford’s Neave vehicle plant in the aptly named Henry Ford Road in Port Elizabeth on May 8 1972, following in the footsteps of his father who had worked for the company for almost 30 years.

“I remember that day clearly,” Boswell said.

“It was a beautiful, sunny morning and I can still remember being shown around the plant and seeing all the departments.”

“I had to drop out of school to help my dad put bread on the table, because we were nine brothers and two sisters.

“My father always told us that Ford was a great company to work for.

“Ford has been very good to the Boswell family, giving us the opportunity to grow and develop as part of the business.”

Though he started out in the stores, Boswell soon joined the fire and safety team — an essential role he fulfilled throughout his career.

He later moved to the Struandale Engine Plant where Ford’s local manufacturing operations are now based.

“I am grateful for the training and development opportunities I had at Ford, which included being the first person selected to complete the Samtrac fire safety qualification, back in 1990,” he said.

Samtrac is one of the most sought-after training certificates in a risk management industry.

“This was one of my proudest moments.

“Though I wasn’t able to complete my schooling, I achieved 80% for the course, which was an amazing feeling.

“Through working at Ford I could help give my brothers and sisters the education I never had, and I was able to support my own family,” Boswell said.

“It is great to have two of my brothers, Derick and Greg, also working at the plant, and my other brother, Neil, worked at Ford too before passing away in a motorcycle accident.”