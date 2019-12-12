How Absa plans to retain international clients from its Barclays days
In a move designed to feed its growing African banking platform, Absa has announced a new leader responsible for winning new multinational clients in the US and Europe.
In her first interview with Business Day since being appointed as CEO of Absa’s international operations, Cheryl Buss said the initial strategy will begin with the group reacquainting itself with clients it was introduced to during the Barclays era. ..
