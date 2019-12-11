Mines close for a second day due to load-shedding

Most of SA’s underground mines suspended work for a second shift due to uncertainty about electricity supply from Eskom, which is struggling to keep its power plants operational.

On Monday night, SA’s gold, platinum and diamond underground mines were forced to suspend operations because of an unprecedented reduction of 6,000MW by the state-owned power monopoly as technical issues and heavy rain affected its plants.

As the constraints eased on Tuesday morning, with Eskom reducing its cuts to 4,000MW, most underground mines opted to keep tens of thousands of underground miners on the surface rather than risk having them trapped underground.

Harmony Gold extended the halting of its nine mines on Tuesday after Eskom asked the mining industry to curtail electricity consumption.

“We will resume shifts as soon as Eskom is able to provide us with the assurance that power supply will be more reliable,” said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp.

Impala Platinum kept its day shift on the surface doing health and safety drills rather than send them underground, said spokesperson Johan Theron, noting the day shift usually went underground early in the morning and it was not clear at that point what the outlook for power supply was.

Insufficient supply

Implats, the world’s third-largest source of mined platinum, normally use 400MW at its Rustenburg mines, the heart of the company.

When stage 6 load-shedding was introduced on Monday evening, electricity supply to Implats was cut to 55MW, allowing the company to keep essential parts of its business working, but not enough to allow for hoisting ore, milling, concentrating or smelting.

The supply was raised to 105MW on Tuesday morning, insufficient for Implats to feel comfortable about sending its workforce underground. During the day, electricity supply was raised to 280MW, and the company would send the night shift underground on Tuesday night, Theron said.