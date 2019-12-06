Transnet plans natural gas network ahead of demand

PREMIUM

Transnet is forging ahead with plans to establish a natural gas network in SA, even though the market demand does not yet exist.



Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa, Transnet’s chief business development officer, Gert de Beer, said work by the state-owned logistics monopoly on a natural gas network project is at an advanced stage with aim to reach bankability by March 2020. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.