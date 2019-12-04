Economy shrinks in third quarter
SA’s beleaguered economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday, underscoring the plight the country is in as it battles rising unemployment, poverty, inequality and a potential ratings downgrade.
The rand declined for the first time in five days and was set for its biggest drop in more than a month..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.