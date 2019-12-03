Vodacom, MTN lose R22bn after competition watchdog data ruling
MTN and Vodacom lost R22bn of their combined value on Monday, after the competition watchdog gave the two dominant mobile phone operators two months to slash internet connectivity prices or face prosecution.
The ultimatum is likely to be seen as a victory for consumers, whose social media and street campaign against expensive data gained traction in 2017 when the Competition Commission set up an inquiry into the sector...
