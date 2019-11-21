Slow pace of transformation in private sector a concern for Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns about the private sector's inability to fast-track the empowerment of black workers.

Ramaphosa, speaking at a meeting with black business leaders at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, said the private sector needed to do some introspection on why it was failing to adhere to the Employment Equity Act.

"We should all be concerned about the slow pace of transformation in the workplace and particularly in the private sector.

"This necessitates some serious introspection by business and a clear strategy to promote employment equity," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa spoke after black business leaders and commentators lashed at government this week after the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as the state-owned entity's chief executive.