Coega to help with Zimbabwe economic zone project

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is expanding its expertise to Zimbabwe by assisting with the establishment and operation of a special economic zone in Manicaland.

A delegation has visited the CDC head office in Port Elizabeth for input on how to grow and strengthen the African economy through industrialisation.

Manicaland provincial minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said what was key to the two-day study visit was exploring measures on how to establish a leading special economic zone in Manicaland.

“As Africans we are educated enough to resolve our own challenges,” she said.

Gwaradzimba highlighted the importance of land in the context of penetrating the global village.

“We have brilliant ideas, but the challenge we face is the implementation of those ideas.

“We would like Coega to assist us in championing this goal as one of the leading special economic zones in Africa”.

CDC marketing and communication head Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said the objective of the visit was complimentary to the CDC’s commitment of achieving regional integration to benefit the continent.

As such, the CDC had extended its interest as an infrastructure implementing agent.

“Our involvement in the rest of the continent forms part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to promote the development and economic integration of the continent,” Vilakazi said.

“It is also in line with continental objectives and strategies set out by the African Union Agenda 2063 and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development,” he said.

CDC programme director Dr Siyabonga Simayi said the discussions were a step towards realising goals set to improve and sustain Africa’s development.

“We look forward to working with the delegation from Zimbabwe, and further expanding our expertise to the continent,” Simayi said.