Co-owning a property can be messy

The feuds between Noma and her three adult siblings really spiralled out of control when their widowed mother passed away and the four found themselves co-owners of her house.

As the eldest sibling, Noma believed that she had the right to continue living in the property. After all, it was the only property that she had ever lived in and she had taken care of her mother until her demise.

Her siblings, however, had different ideas. Noma’s divorced sister immediately moved in as she needed a place to stay, while the other two wanted to sell the house to take their share in cash.

Marike Ehlers, a conveyancer with SSLR Incorporated, says multiple ownership of a single property is a mess in 80% of cases because each owner usually has a different intention for the property.

Also, there are no automatic rights. What you are entitled to as a family member is determined by a will and if your family member dies without a will, then the assets, including a property like in Noma’s case, are divided in terms of the rules of intestate succession. This law determines who inherits and in what order, starting with immediate family such as the spouse and children.

Many South Africans find themselves co-owning a property, sometimes by choice and other times by default.