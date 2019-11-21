Beware of scammers; faked goods in Black Friday ‘specials’

Leading up to Black Friday and the days following it, expect your inbox – both on your phone and email – to be flooded with “special offers” that don’t exist, leading you to fake websites where you will be prompted to part with your banking details to fraudsters.

Days like Black Friday present the perfect opportunity for cyber criminals, says regional sales director at US-based cyber security software provider Fortinet, Doros Hadjizenonos.

If you fall for these phishing attacks you will not receive the goods you ordered – and could also become a victim of identity theft and have your bank accounts cleaned out by criminals, he says.

Phishing attacks can also be carried out through rogue mobile apps, which can also be used to mine for data or install ransomware. Be wary of unexpected invitations to install new apps on your mobile device, Hadjizenonos warns.

Chris Wood, the executive for card issuing and payments at Nedbank, says big shopping days like Black Friday are “fraught with dangers” as consumers who are caught up in scoring a good deal can so easily let down their guard and open themselves to being scammed.

“Many Black Friday deals require quick decisions if you don’t want to miss out, and this sense of urgency is exactly what gets cardholders into trouble, whether through overspending, neglecting basic card safety principles, or falling for scams,” Wood says.

Think before you act, he says. “It’s not just fake retailers who will try to scam you this Black Friday. The heightened shopping activity also results in a spike in criminals who pose as bank representatives and try to manipulate cardholders.