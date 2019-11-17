Shoprite announces date for Wiese's exit

PREMIUM

Shoprite chair Christo Wiese will retire by next year's AGM, putting an end date on a tenure that has spanned almost three decades.



The move follows the billionaire's controversial re-election to the chairmanship earlier this month, when his superior voting rights carried him over the line even as a majority of ordinary shareholders opposed the reappointment...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.