Shoprite announces date for Wiese's exit
Shoprite chair Christo Wiese will retire by next year's AGM, putting an end date on a tenure that has spanned almost three decades.
The move follows the billionaire's controversial re-election to the chairmanship earlier this month, when his superior voting rights carried him over the line even as a majority of ordinary shareholders opposed the reappointment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.