Isuzu to invest R1.2bn in PE plant

Japanese automotive giant Isuzu will invest R1.2bn in its Port Elizabeth plant to build the next-generation D-Max bakkie.

The deal is expected to generate an additional R2.8bn in orders from SA components suppliers.

Production of the new model is likely to start in 2023 when the current D-Max, launched in 2013, is due to reach the end of its life cycle.

Isuzu Motors SA chair Yoichi Masuda said on Monday the investment had been made possible by the government’s Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP).

The programme is part of a broader SA automotive master plan, which requires the government to improve infrastructural and trade support to the motor industry.

Its first phase will expire in 2021 but an amended version, offering similar investment and production incentives, will run to 2035.

“We fully support the requirements of the extended APDP,” Masuda said.

“Our decision to invest in the production of the next-generation bakkie in SA demonstrates our commitment to this market.

“This is further reinforced by the fact that this operation is the bakkie and truck manufacturing and distribution operation which is a 100%-owned Isuzu operation outside Japan.

“I would like to acknowledge the instrumental role the South African government has played in enabling us to successfully operate in this market since January 2018.”