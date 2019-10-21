Shop horror: outlook grim for retailers as consumers struggle
The JSE’s general retailers index has had its worst year in almost two decades, encapsulating what has been an annus horribilis for the sector as it battles a depressed consumer environment.
Analysts say the outlook is unlikely to change until momentum in the wider economy – hobbled by poor growth and widespread joblessness – improves and consumer spending power recovers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.