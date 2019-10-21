LEARNING CURVE | Husband and wife tag-team up for new venture

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth couple Sandy and Michael Zoetmulder are entering the event and corporate clothing industries with a new company called ZBRANDS.



Sandy, who co-owned News Cafe at the Boardwalk, will also join her husband at Zsports, which is one of the main drivers behind establishing Port Elizabeth as a major watersports hub...

