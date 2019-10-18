Loxion Kulca eyes new era

The story of Wandi and Sechaba’s urban street label, Loxion Kulca, is one about black identity and expression

It was an unprecedented era with the biggest songs on SA’s black radio stations being local hits by Zola or TKZee.

This was a significant shift as music by US artists such as R Kelly and Ja Rule was pushed to the back-seat or down the charts.

And this also cut across to fashion, with the coolest brand to rock becoming Loxion Kulca, a fresh kasi streetwear label that cemented one’s street cred.

Zola and TKZee - big stars at the time - also wore Loxion Kulca, so did dozens other relevant celebrities and TV personalities.

This is the early 2000s which coincided with the powerful emergence of radio superstars like Yfm’s DJ Khabzela, another big fan of Loxion Kulca.

Yfm had led the revolution by putting kwaito on high rotation, in the process it became the biggest radio station in Gauteng.

Then president Thabo Mbeki was preaching African Renaissance and young black South Africans were responding to his sermon by carving out their identity in music and fashion. Local was definitely lekker .